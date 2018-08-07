Share:

KARACHI - At least two bodies were found while police arrested over a dozen outlaws in a drive against the criminals in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city here on Monday.

Gulshan-e-Mymar police found a shot dead tortured body near from the water pumping station. Police being informed by the local and rushed on the spot. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police said that the accused persons abducted the victim and thrown his shot dead body at the above said place.

Police found nothing for the identification of deceased while shifted the body to the morgue after autopsy. Another shot dead body was found from the remits of Korangi Industrial Area police station. Police said that the shot dead body of Umar Shair, 30, was found from an empty house located in Sector 8, Korangi. Police rushed to the spot while shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police suspect that the deceased commit suicide when he was alone at his home while started investigation to ascertain the motive of behind the suicide or murder.

Separately, a cop and a bandit wounded in an exchange of fire within the remits of North Nazimabad police station. Police said that the two gunmen were busy looting the passersby at Block –J, when police on routine patrolling reached the spot and asked the bandits to surrender. Bandits trying to flee resorted firing at police which resulting encounter took place leaving a cop namely Fawad and a bandit identified as Aslam sustained bullets wounds.

One of the bandits managed to flee during exchange of fire while police shifted the wounded cop and culprit to hospital where doctors term the condition of both out of danger. Police recovered a motorbike, pistol and looted valuables from the possession of accused person while registered an FIR against the culprits. On the other side, Korangi division police claimed to have arrested three accused persons including two brothers involved in the murder of PSP workers killed in Landhi locality on Sunday.

Police said that the accused persons abducted the victim Tabish and thrown his beheaded body near Bait-ul-Hamza Landhi. Police said that the accused persons including Hameed, Naveed and Waheed confessed to kill the victim for honor.

Korangi police also claimed to have arrested an accused Abdul Sattar involved in the killing of dual murder during robbery in Korangi locality. Police said that the accused persons used to spray bullets when man sitting on a shop offered resistance during robbery bid in the month of July.

Similar police division also busted a gang of motorbike lifters while recovered ten stolen and snatched motorbikes from their possession. Police said that the gang of motorbike lifter comprising upon three members including Naveed, Nazeer and Ajab Khan used to snatched motorbikes and later sold out the parts in the market. Zaman Town police claimed to have arrested two street criminals including Shakir and Ayaz while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least 12 outlaws in various raids and operation carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were including 6 absconders and a proclaimed offender while recovered a five pistols and other valuables from the possession of accused persons.