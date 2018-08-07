Share:

Islamabad - The United States (US) embassy in collaboration with the federal police conducted a summer youth camp for children to promote civic sense and eliminate distrust between citizens and police department, the statement issued said.

The statement said that Islamabad police understands that instilling a positive image of the police department in the minds of young Pakistani’s is crucial for strengthening security of the country, and through the American Embassy-supported Summer Youth Camp, they were able to do just that.

Nearly 500 children participated in the annual camp. A highly successful six-week program conducted at the Islamabad Police Lines, funded by the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL), and facilitated by the Department of Justice/International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP).

The program brought 346 boys and 147 girls, ages six to fourteen years of age, from Islamabad and Rawalpindi together for over a month of fun and games. Watchful Islamabad Police officers taught swimming, archery, horseback riding, gymnastics, first aid, traffic safety and martial arts. -

These interactions provided an opportunity for the community to come together, meet local officers and see them as neighbours and fellow members of the community with families and values matching their own.

It also facilitated an open dialog between the public and their protectors, helping to eliminate the sense of distrust that all too often exists from limited law enforcement interaction with the public.

The first Summer Youth Camp was conducted in 2014 with 325 children attending. Today’s overall attendance record represents a 30% increase over the past four years in overall participation, demonstrating the tremendous success and popularity of this annual event with both parents and their children.