GUJRANWALA/ OKARA-Five persons including a minor boy died in different incidents occurred in Gujranwala and Okara here.

In Gujranwala, two persons died after a vehicle plunged into a canal near Theri Sansi here the other day. According to police and rescue sources, Imran, 36, and Abid Rasool, 24, were going in a Prado vehicle when it suddenly got out of control and plunged into the canal. Resultantly, both died on the spot. In Okara, a man died while two others got injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley. Mohsin and his two friends were going to Dipalpur on a motorbike. Near Kot Allah Ditta, a speeding tractor-trolley hit the bike, killing Mohsin on the spot. His friends got injured. A case was registered by the police.

In another incident, a man was shot dead while another got injured in firing by unknown persons. Afzaal, resident of 20/1AL village, was an employee at Lauba Dairy Farms near Mustafabad. He was shot dead by unknown assailants. Another man was injured in firing by the suspects. The Shergarh police had started investigation.

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a tractor. Abid Ali, 7, son of Sannatta and resident of Kohla village, was going on a roadside when Zakaaullah appeared on a tractor. The boy's head was hit by the leveller attached to the rear side of the tractor. He fell down and died instantly. A case was registered by the police.