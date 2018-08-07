Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A woman committed suicide over a domestic affair in Malhi colony on Monday.

Shremti Meera, 22, wife of Kanji Bheel hanged herself with rope in her house in absence of her husband over domestic affair. Area police shifted her body to civil hospital for autopsy.

CRACKDOWN on gutka sellers

SSP Abid Ali Baloch said that he had been ordered to launch crackdown against gutka and liquor sellers as well as narcotic dens resultantly, various involved culprits were arrested. He was talking to a delegation comprising Qamaruddin, Sohail Ahmed Khan and Imran Malik on Monday.

He further said that law and order situation was maintain in the district and he was making efforts to improve the traffic system in the city and for this purpose various measures had been taken by him.

He asked that local journalists should point out the criminals and anti social elements so that they might be held. He expressed that he will not bear any kind of negligence by the police officers and SHOs were bound to control the crime and nabbing the involved culprits and punish.

RALLY

Shukria Pakistan rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was welcomed at post office chowk the other day.

The rally was led by Haleem Adil Shaikh, senior vice president of the PTI, scores of workers and supporters gathered at post office chowk where speaking at the gathering, Haleem said that Sindh has given gift of national and provincial assemblies to leader Imran Khan.

He further said that we have really made Imran Khan as prime minister while in past slogans of his prime minister was raised. He said that government was going to make in three provinces and federation and in Sindh previous rulers should be ready to go in jail.

Haleem said that in Sindh also the PTI government will be formed because now Sindh province was not in possession of any party. He said that it was their mistake to withdraw PTI candidate Aftab Qureshi from PS-47 Mirpurkhas-I in elections, we admitted his sacrifice and thankful of Aftab Qureshi.

Divisional General Secretary Chanesar Arisar, Aftab Qureshi, Jan Sher Ali Junejo, Tauseef Malik, Sarwar Rajput, and Javed Ansari also spoke the gathering.