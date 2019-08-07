Share:

ISLAMABAD - The local police on Tuesday removed ‘Mahabharat’ banners from electricity polls in Sector F-6 and its adjoining areas, though mystery remains as to who were behind the move.

The banners with the headline of ‘Mahabharat, A Step Forward’, apparently a print of screen shot of a twitter account supporting the recent Indian step regarding Kashmir read as “Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena in Rajya Saba: Aaj Jammu & Kashmir Liya Hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK Lenge. Mujhe Vishwaas Hai Desh Ke PM Akhand Hindustan Ka Sapna Poora Karenge.” The banners also bore a logo inscribed with a statement that reads as ‘Akhand Bharat-Real Terror’. The banners carried the statement of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in support of Indian government’s actions regarding Kashmir.

The sudden appearance of the banners at the much busy roads in the jurisdiction of two police stations; Secretariat and Kohsar has raised question marks on the efficiency of the intelligence apparatus of the local law-enforcing agencies. The banners were seen particularly at the polls around the Polyclinic Hospital. The local administration and the police swung into action only after a pedestrian, Sajid, made a video of the banners and put it on social media.

An official at the Secretariat Police Station told this scribe that they had also received information in this regard and a team had been dispatched to verify it. Later, the police were seen removing the banners from the polls. According to police, they were trying to get CCTV record of the vicinity so as to reach the people behind this move. The police were yet to register a case in this regard till filing of the report.