Travis Scott kick-starts Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday celebrations by filling her house up with rose petals, setting new couple goals and clearly making a mockery of common lovers.

The reality-tv star is considered to be a giant when it comes to grand gestures and surprises herself, from renting out a huge billboard carrying her and Stormi’s pictures reading “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY, LOVE MOMMY & STORMI XO” for Scott’s 28th birthday back in April, to gifting flashy presents to broadcast her love. This family is all about grandeur and a lavish lifestyle.

Kylie posted a video of the glorious gesture with Stormi in the corner, playing with the petals and Kylie holding a card that read “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!” (just getting started…..?). “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg”, read the post’s caption.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the subsequent surprises unfold and what other gestures Travis Scott has up his sleeve.