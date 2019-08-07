Share:

Senator Mushahid termed August 05 as the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. Addressing a joint session of Parliament on Wednesday, Senator Mushahid Hussain expressed that August 05, when India ended the special status of Kashmir and deployed thousands of its troops in the valley, is the darkest day in the history of the region as the geography of the region was changed forcefully.

He said the government should learn from its mistakes. “No country has supported Pakistan except China”, he added. He suggested that a diplomatic emergency should be implemented for the next 100 days.

Mushahid asserted that the geography of the region was changed for the first time through a global conspiracy. “The model that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted was same as the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applied on the West Bank”, he added.

He also added that the US Department of State has declared it an internal affair of India.

On August 5, the Indian government had ended special status of the valley while scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution. In a malicious attempt to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir, the Indian president has signed a four-point amendment decree in this regard.

The announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament. Shah said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories – Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature."

He also told that the valley would be re-organized geographically.”

The revocation of the articles has allowed other non-Muslim Indian citizens to buy land in the valley while a separate legislative assembly will be established there for its own laws