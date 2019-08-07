Share:

MIRPUR-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Tuesday echoed with protest rallies against India over New Delhi’s decision of revoking Article 370 and 35-A of her constitution to change the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in defiance of the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.

The anti-India rallies in all major cities and towns of the AJK were the hallmark of the day. The participants protested against the Indian decision of changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir as disputed territory by abrogating the aforesaid articles.

People from all walks of life including social, political and religious parties’ workers, traders, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students, and human rights activists staged rallies in all AJK district and tehsil headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Haveili, Jhelum valley, and Neelam valley.

People expressed their resentment against India’s act of abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They also showed solidarity with the oppressed brethren and sisters of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the speakers said that India had dug her own grave on the land of saints (Jammu and Kashmir) by abrogating the aforementioned articles to prolong her occupation of the disputed state.

In Mirpur, thousands of people belonging to all walks of life thronged the city roads to express resentment against the Indian move. They brought out a big procession from district courts’ premises. The protestors were carrying black flags in protest against the Indian act, and they chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The participants passed through major city roads, wearing black bands around their arms. They urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the Indian act and move the United Nations to stop Indian onslaught on Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, the speakers called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian sinister decision of revoking special status of Jammu sand Kashmir state. “This is an open violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir,” they added. They also urged upon the people, living at either side of the Line of Control, to rally round a platform irrespective of political ideologies, cast, creed and religion to guard the identity and historic status of J&K state.

They stated: “India has proved that it is neither a secular nor a democratic country.” They added: “India has, in fact, tried to suppress the rights of Kashmiris by revoking Kashmir’s special status.” They said that the dwellers of Occupied Kashmir had constantly been living under the reign of terror, especially after the curfew which has cut off the valley from rest of the world.

They also showered Prime Minister Imran Khan with praises for raising Kashmir issue at international forums.