The only thing which can bring prosperity in a nation is education. Unfortunately, we lack what education requires. The fact is that the education system in Pakistan is outdated. If we see the ranking of universities, the universities of Pakistan are not visible in the top list. Who is to be blamed here?

The first thing which needs to be done by educational authorities is to update the syllabus. Other developed countries are all updated and showing extraordinary results. The syllabus should be revised by the latest trend and then a good guilty of education can be seen in the territory of Pakistan.

Ultimately, the 21st century is the age of information. We need to realize that and adapt to it. This issue must be glanced at seriously since the victory of the country is at the hand of the education. Reforms in every sector come if the guilty of education is improved. Instead of wasting money fruitlessly they should be spent on education sectors.

DILDAR GHANI,

Turbat.