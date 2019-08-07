Share:

SARGODHA - Girl students excelled in Sargodha University BA/BSc annual examinations 2019, grabbing top positions in both science and arts groups. In the BA/BSc examinations, all top positions were clinched by girl student with Ramla Shehzadi, a science student of the Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha grabbed the overall first position, securing 667 marks. In the BSc examination, Ramla Shehzadi of the Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha bagged first position by securing 667 marks while Irum Samreen of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha stood second with 662 marks. The third position was bagged by Tehreem Zameer of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha with 654 marks. In the BA exam, Mubasira of Government College for Women, Bhakkar secured 650 marks and stood first; Sahar Munir of Superior College, Bhalwal scored 644 marks and stood second, while the third position was clinched by a private student of Sargodha district, Dur-e-Shehwar, with 634 marks. The result declaration ceremony will be held at Sargodha University (Main Campus) on Wednesday (today) while University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad will distribute medals, cash prizes and merit certificates among the position holders.

Girl raped

OKARA - A girl was sexually assaulted at gunpoint and impregnated here in village 27/GD. According to police, the victim Sumera Bibi, daughter of Mohammad Ashiq, was raped by one identified as Wajid Ali at gunpoint six months ago in village 27/GD. The girl remained silent over the incident for months in order to preserve dignity of her family. She, however, got pregnant and had to disclose the entire matter to her family. The preliminary medical examination has confirmed the assault. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

YOUTH SHOT INJURED

A youth was shot at and injured by his in-laws over a love marriage issue. According to police, about three months ago, Khawar Hussain, son of Dilawar Hussain, contracted love marriage with Rehmat Bibi, against the will of her family.