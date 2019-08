Share:

The Economic Coordination Committee decided to impose a ban on the export of wheat flour. It is good to listen that the adequate stocks of wheat are available in the country to cater for the needs of the population and it is believed that the ban can be a source to control the price of ‘Roti’ and other wheat products in the local market of the country. We hope the ban of Economic Coordination Committee brings a huge change in the price of wheat/wheat flour.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.