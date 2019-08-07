Share:

The National Security Committee has decided to downgrade diplomatic ties and to suspend bilateral trade relations with India .The meeting of committee was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to review situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along LOC.

According to media reports, meeting decided to review of bilateral arrangements. The meeting decided to take the matter to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

It was further decided that Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination while 15th August will be observed as Black Day.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations. He directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Minister for KA&GB, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, V-CNS, SAPM on Information, DG-ISI, DG-ISPR, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers