PESHAWAR (PR) By The Way, a growing, revolutionary fashion house, has opened store in the cultural and economic hub of Khyber Pakhtunkawa, Peshawar. This premier event served as an opportunity for the people of Peshawar to experience fashion on a whole new level in the form of vibrant and trendy clothing for the girls on the go. In a short time span, By The Way has evolved to provide a clothing range where East meets West at a very affordable price to cater the needs of all the girls. By The Way is a dynamic and bold fashion brand.