LOS ANGELES- Harbin Engineering University of China on Sunday won the top prize at the annual International RoboSub Competition in San Diego, California.

Apart from winning the championship, the Chinese team received a 6,000 U.S.-dollar cash reward. It is the second time the Harbin Engineering University team claimed the title.

Launched in 1997, RoboSub is an underwater robotics program in which high school and college students from around the world design and build an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV).

The goal of RoboSub is to advance the development of AUVs by challenging a new generation of engineers to perform realistic missions in an underwater environment.

The week-long autonomous submarine competition, held from July 29 to Aug. 4, was co-sponsored by the Office of Naval Research and the Association of Unmanned Vehicles International Foundation.