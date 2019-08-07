Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday launched monsoon tree plantation campaign at Civil Secretariat. The Punjab government has set a target of planting nine million saplings during the ongoing drive. Speaking on the occasion, the CS said the campaign be made successful as protection of environment is a national cause.

“Tree plantation is imperative to control the growing pollution and the government is paying special attention to this issue. Practical steps are being taken for this purpose.” He called upon people to actively participate in the campaign to make it a success. He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign. Meeting on land record centres.