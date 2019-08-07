Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - System does not rely on personalities; it continues without being affected by the arrival and departure of officials.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar during a meeting held in the honour of position-holders of the matriculation exams. MPA Aun Hameed Dogar, MPA Niaz Gishkori, notables of the city, and teachers were present on the occasion.

The DC said that Muzaffargarh’s ratio of success in matriculation exams remained 90 percent in 36 districts of Punjab and 91.43 percent in DG Khan division.

He claimed to have made personal efforts for raising educational standards in the district, saying that he and his wife personally held teaching sessions at Govt High School Basti Talkot that showed 90 percent this year. The DC added that it was his official duty to raise educational standards in the district.

Earlier, the DC was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the meeting. He was briefed that a total of 12,200 students appeared in matriculation exams of which 11,155 managed to pass the exam.

The success rate remained 91.43 percent in DG Khan division and 87.23 percent throughout Punjab.