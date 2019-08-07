Share:

KARACHI - The South zone Police-Karachi have arrested eight absconders, two proclaimed offenders among 29 suspects and recovered marijuana from them in different actions during the last 24 hours.

Around 215 kilograms betel nuts,15 kilograms Gutka, one kalashnikov, four pistols, 24 live rounds, one hand grenade, two vehicles, Rs 4,20000 fake currency notes, three slip of gambling and Rs 650 cash were recovered from the arrested suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested two absconders among 23 suspects and recovered 740 grams marijuana from them during the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction.

The police said that five pistols,13 rounds, two motorcycles, 740 grams marijuana, 145 gram opium, three bottle liquor, one cell phone, Rs 16,750 cash and one motorcycle of theft were recovered from the arrested, said spokesperson to DIG West on Tuesday.

The police have registered cases and investigation was underway.

Suspects arrested

Three accused were arrested by New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) police who injured police constable Abdul Jabbar Samanabad police station on resistance during a robbery with citizen at Samanabad in July, 2019, said SSP.

Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao in a press conference at his office here on Tuesday.

The accused are identified as Yaqoob Khan, Sheeraz and Shehryar while two other accused managed to flee the spot from G-23 bus stop Allah wali New Karachi.

The police have recovered three pistols, snatched mobile phones, wrist watches and ammunition from their possession.