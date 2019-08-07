Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that what happened with Kashmir was due to the weak and failed diplomacy of the incumbent PTI-led government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sold out Kashmir during his visit to the United States. He said that the western world was going to impose a new geographical design of the world through some puppets and Imran Khan was one of those puppets.

He further said that the government had no clear stance on the Kashmir issue that is why PM Imran Khan took this issue very easy and was not looking serious. He explained that the parliament joint session was adjourned for twenty minutes and remained adjourned for four hours consecutively which shows how much the government was concerned about the Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the arrest of Jamaat ud Dawa’s Chief Hafiz Saeed, he said that the government should set him free, saying the JUI-F’s stance was always against his arrest. He elaborated that Indian put the global peace at stake by changing the special status of Kashmir. He added that the international and UN laws have given the right of plebiscite to the people of Kashmir and India has violated all these laws. He said that the Indian’s notorious move would have no impact on the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and they would keep fighting for their right of self-determination and the people of Pakistan would support their freedom struggle. He claimed that what happened with Kashmir was not sudden, but it was pre-planned and was the main agenda of Modi’s campaign and election manifesto. He said that PM Imran Khan used to say that if Modi won the elections, the Kashmir issue would be resolved easily through dialogues. He urged the nation not to wait for the failed leadership of the country and help the Kashmiris in their freedom fight because it was the right times for them to support their Kashmiri brothers.