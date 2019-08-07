Share:

ISLAMABAD - Callum Flynn unbeaten 69 helped hosts England beat Pakistan disabled cricket team by 3 wickets in Physical Disability T20 World Series match in Kidderminster Cricket Club on late Monday night.

Earlier batting first, Pakistan posted 155-7 with Jahanzaib Tiwana scoring 41 and Muhammad Shabaz and debutant Hamza Hameed hitting 22. Dan Hamm clinched 3-19 while Jordan Williams 2-31. England replied strongly as unbeaten knock of Callum Flynn made 69 off 49 balls with nine boundaries and one six while JT Goodwin’s contributed 47. England reached home with 4 balls to spare losing 7 wickets. Left-arm spinner Waqif Shah bagged 2-27 and skipper Nihar Alam 1-26. Flynn was named player of the match.