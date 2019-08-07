Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that they had handed over the responsibility of cleaning Karachi to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) after Sindh government failed to fulfill its due responsibility.

This was stated by MNA Aftab Siddiqui, flanked by party’s Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman during briefing to media on the cleanliness drive in the city launched by federal minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi a day ago.

Siddiqui said that the PTI took responsibility to clean the city and in first phase, they would completely clear Nehr-e-Khayyam from garbage within a month.

“This drive does not only have the support of the party cadre, Port Qasim authorities but also the business community of the city,” he said adding that FWO was also leading the drive after Sindh government failed to perform its duties. He said that despite having huge financial and manpower resources, the provincial government led by PPP has shown no intent to clean the city from garbage and filth.

PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman while appealing Karachiites to actively participate in the move said that the campaign was successfully started in the city and would be able to clean the city.

“The Sindh government took a positive step by depriving Saeed Ghani from local government ministry but only changing faces will not improve situation on ground and the government should take concrete steps for resolving issues of the city,” he demanded.

PTI lawmaker Bilal Ghaffar who also visited his constituency to oversee cleanliness campaign said that the party has finally taken step to clean the city. “Last rains in the city exposed the performance of the provincial authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers of the PTI also visited their constituencies in the city and led cleanliness drive in respective areas.