Lahore - Global warming is the process in which the Earth’s temperature starts to increase. This happens because industry, fossil fuels, agricultural processes caused by human, natural and other gas emissions increase greenhouse gases. The greenhouse gases stay in the atmosphere and prevent the Sun’s warming rays to leave the Earth. So, Sun’s warming rays stay inside the Earth increasing its average temperature. Water bodies also become polluted because of these gases in the atmosphere that mix with the clouds and fall as acid rain polluting rivers and lakes and killing many animals. All of these factors change our daily life and can ruin the whole species, and all of this is because of temperature changes. Global warming is a serious environmental issue.

Taking all these points into consideration, I feel it’s about time that we consider global warming as a serious threat to not only us as a species, but everything that lives on this planet. We need start making large strides to try and amend our mistakes. It may seem to be an impossible task. However, we need to remember the famous words of Nelson Mandela, “Everything seems impossible until it is done”. Every person can make a difference, even if it is a small one. For example, we can stop using plastic bags and straws, and start using biodegradable, eco-friendly and reusable alternatives. The biggest help, however, would be switching to electric cars instead of gas and petrol fueled ones. Furthermore, we can start campaigns and sign petitions to persuade large coal factories and commercial manufactures to convert to electric alternatives. These steps will help to decrease carbon emissions which are so lethal to the ozone. Many people criticize activists who fight for this cause and the argument usually made is that “Planting trees is useless” or “It is too late to fix this problem” and some people dismiss this as an issue altogether. However, I don’t believe this is the case. We can still make this earth a better place, one step at a time.

The location of Pakistan is such that the temperature increase is expected to be higher than the global average; as its land is mostly arid and semi-arid, its rivers are predominantly fed by the Hindu Kush-Karakoram & Himalayan glaciers which are reported to be melting rapidly due to global warming; it’s principally an agricultural country and hence climate will have high impact on lives of the people, the country also is faced with increasingly greater risks erratic monsoon rains, resulting in uncontrolled floods and longer periods of famine.

We continue to use fossil fuel as primary source of energy, and the emissions are the product of this. Uncontrolled production of gasses, such as methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide are the culprits being creating the effect of excessive heat. As scary as it sounds, it is the truth that global warming is knocking at our countries door. We need to revisit actively all legislation and restrict any further deterioration. Some matters are of common sense rather than a great parliamentary debate. Emissions remain a challenge but the alternate energy sources are no less harmful. For example, the batteries being used are usually non-recyclable thus bring in toxic disadvantages. No effective regulatory regime is in place for in land manufacturing or imports to curtail such items, which have long or short term impact on climate and environment.

Many scientific methods of controlling and lowering the Earth’s temperature are being researched, these are called Geoengineering.

Now, as we know that we are facing this alarming threat of Global warming and climate change, it’s high time to take some precautionary measures. We must reduce the use of gasoline, which means we must use hybrid cars. However, petrol prices are increasing, and if a person drives to work they need to pump petrol after 3 days and causes carbon dioxide. Yet other way to reduce gasoline is to take public transport or carpool to work. It can help reduce carbon dioxide and save cost as well. Recycling can reduce garbage by reusing plastic bags, bottles, papers or glass. For example, buy food and use our own containers instead of plastic bags. Another example is that after drinking water we can reuse the bottle or use our own bottle. Finally, human should stop open burning dry leaves and burning garbage. It will release carbon dioxide. Besides, government should reduce deforestation because the earth temperature is increasing. Trees will help improve the temperature on earth.