Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 84,500 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 84,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 72,445 against Rs72, 016 of last day. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943. In international market, the price of per ounce gold soared by $ 04 and was traded at $ 1463 as compared to the last closing at $ 1459.