Share:

Heavy rain is expected to lash Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday to Monday, triggering fears of urban flooding in the cities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its weather warning for Sindh, said a well-marked monsoon low pressure has formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas which is likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region around morning of August 9.

Under the influence of this system, widespread rain, wind and thunderstorms may occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin during August 9-11. Scattered rain/wind-thunderstorms are also expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.

The heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on August 10 and 11, the Met Office warned.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

At least 17 people died in the monsoon spell that hit Karachi late last month, with most of the victims losing their lives to electrocution. The rain wreaked havoc on the city's sewerage and electricity infrastructure, submerging some areas under water while leaving others in darkness.