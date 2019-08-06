Share:

The Balochistan AIDS Control Programme screened 2,300 inmates at 11 Jails. The report submitted by the AIDS Control Programme said that 29 out of the 2,300 prisoners were found to be HIV positive. From them 24 prisoners are in Central Jail of Gadani, four in District jail of Quetta and one is in District jail of Loralai. According to the AIDS control program spokesperson Dr. Noor’s viewpoint, most of the 29 prisoners were drug addicts who used the same syringe multiple times.

If the tested HIV positive prisoners remain in prisons without any treatment, there are much more chances that the others would be affected. It is requested that they should be taken out from the prisons and be treated as possible. The government should continue their treatment as soon as possible because the others should not be affected like them.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.