ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday said India had moved from “occupation to annexation” of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which, it said, would fail.

“This too shall fail,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet as India abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Earlier, reacting to the Indian government’s decision, the FO had said that India could not change the status of a disputed territory.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions, nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan,” the statement reads.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, in a strong condemnation of the revocation of Article 370, had also called the step an “illegal annexation of a militarily-occupied territory and completely unacceptable.”