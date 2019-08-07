Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Modi government has revoked Article 370 to usurp Kashmiris’ rights.

“India has blatantly violated human rights by revoking special status of the disputed territory,” he said in a statement.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris’ right to self-determination could not be suppressed through such illegal steps. He said this controversial step was in fact madness of the Modi government, which will escalate tensions in the region. He said that India had always refused to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination. He said the Modi government would have to be held accountable for its crimes against Kashmiris. “Now, the international community will have to be awakened to take notice of the most controversial Indian act,” he said.

The chief minister said the Modi government had turned the serene Kashmir valley into a living hell through its gruesome acts as the Indian army has gone every extent to refrain the Kashmiris from claiming their fundamental right of freedom. He said that India had wreaked havoc with the lives of the innocent Kashmiris through state-sponsored terrorism but every Indian tactic has failed to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.

He said the decision made by India to revoke special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir will eclipse the face of the so-called secular India. He said the world knows that India has illegally occupied the Kashmir Valley through military. He said that jingoism of the Modi government has put the regional peace at stake and created an environment of fear and trauma in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a controversial territory and Pakistani people firmly stand by Kashmiris. “We will continue to stand by them in all aspects,” he added.