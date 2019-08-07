Share:

BEIJING - Beijing has criticised India’s decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a state that borders China, accusing New Delhi of undermining its territorial sovereignty.

China’s statement was most critical of the impact of India’s actions on the mainly Buddhist region of Ladakh - an area of strategic importance nestled between Tibet and Pakistan. Beijing has always opposed India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying said in a statement Tuesday.

"The recent unilateral revision of domestic laws by the Indian side continues to undermine China’s territorial sovereignty, which is unacceptable and will not have any effect," Hua said.

China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Kashmir, Hua said. "We call on India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve relevant disputes through dialogue," she said, noting China had urged India to "avoid any move that further complicates the border issue."

India and China have long had border disputes in Ladakh, which was made a federally administered region along with the move to remove the special status to Kashmir in parliament on Monday. A two-week standoff ensued in September 2014 when Chinese troops advanced several kilometres into northern Ladakh.Expressing serious concern about the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson asked the parties concerned to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate the tension.

“China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Hua Chunying said in her remarks. While reiterating the Chinese policy on Kashmir, she said, “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent.”Hua said that it is also

an international consensus that the Kashmir is an issue left from past between India and Pakistan. Noting the recent exchange of fire and shelling near the Kashmir real control line and sending of a large number of paramilitary units to the Indian held Kashmir region by Indian government besides strengthening security measures, she said, “The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions.”

“We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region,” she said.