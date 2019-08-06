Share:

Antalya -Pop star Jennifer Lopez arrived Monday in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya ahead of her concert.

The world-famous singer will perform at the Regnum Carya Hotel in the Belek area of Serik district on Tuesday as part of her 25-city “It’s My Party” world tour.

Two planes carrying “J-Lo” and her crew, consisting of 90 people, arrived in Antalya in the early morning. The American singer went directly to the hotel where the concert will take place. Police units took heavy security measures near the door of the VIP terminal of the airport and allowed no one near the exit.

A three-story bulletproof villa with five bedrooms, a private pool and a heliport is prepared for Lopez, who plans to spend three nights in Antalya. The hotel was the main venue of G20 Summit held in the Belek area in November 2015. The “Crown Villa” where Lopez will stay hosted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the time and became the center of the world’s diplomacy for a few days, gaining a reputation especially throughout the Middle East.

A 150-strong technical personnel team will be working during the sold-out performance. Tickets range from 7,000 Turkish liras ($1,260) to TL 310,000 ($55,820) for private lodges. One of the guests of the private lodges will be Kim Kardashian.

“J-Lo” will sing her new single, Medicine, among many other hit songs including “On The Floor,” “Ain’t It Funny” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”