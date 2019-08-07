Share:

The members of parliament on Wednesday resumed discussion on the situation of occupied Kashmir on second day of joint session in National Assembly (NA).

According to details, the session is being chaired by NA Speaker Asad Qaisar is also deliberating on the Indian government’s move of scrapping Article 370 from its Constitution which grants special status to the disputed valley.

Addressing the House, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that abolishing special status of Kashmir by Indian government was a war crime act. As per United Nations (UN) charter and Geneva Convention, Kashmir was a disputed territory between India and Pakistan and no one can change its status, she said.

The minister told, "We have written a letter to United Nations regarding use of cluster bombs by India across the Line of Control and in occupied Kashmir valley."

Speaking in the Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq said that Kashmir dispute is a serious matter, adding that abrogating article 370 was Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) mandate. Pakistan should have also fulfilled its responsibility in Kashmir conflict, he asserted.

The leader further said that all the energy is being used to suppress the opposition parties. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephonic conversations with his Malaysia counterpart and Turkish president are not enough to resolve Kashmir matter, he continued.