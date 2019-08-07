Share:

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has asserted that the Indian Government’s revocation of the autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir has violated the rights of representation and participation guaranteed to the Kashmiri people under the Indian Constitution and International law and termed it “a blow to the rule of law and human rights in the state and in India.”

“The move was preceded by a communication blackout, arbitrary detention of political leaders, banned movement and meetings of people, and increased military presence, purportedly to quell protests,” ICJ noted.

ICJ’s Secretary General Sam Zarifi stated: “The Indian Government has pushed through these changes in contravention of domestic and international standards with respect to the rights of people in Jammu and Kashmir to participate and be adequately represented, accompanied by draconian new restrictions on freedoms of expression, assembly, and travel, and with an influx of thousands of unaccountable security personnel.”

“The legality of the Indian Government’s measures to eviscerate Article 370 will certainly be tested before the Indian judiciary, which should look closely at the serious violations of proper legislative and Constitutional processes,” Zarifi said, adding that all eyes were now on the Indian Supreme Court to fulfill its functions in defense of the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Constitution.