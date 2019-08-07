Share:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa challenged a presidential reference against him in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The 354-page petition says that the reference was filed on the basis of malafide intentions. A total of 13 respondents, including the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, have been named as respondents in the petition.

In a petition, Justice Isa also asked the court to halt the proceedings in the Supreme Judicial Council till a verdict is given on his petition.

On May 29, the government had filed a reference against Justice Isa in the SJC for owning properties abroad under his wife and children names and not mentioning them in his wealth statement.