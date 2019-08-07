Share:

LAHORE - Protests continued here on Tuesday against India’s decision to change the status of Kashmir.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris, political parties, government and non-government organisation took to the streets to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just right to self-determination.

The leaders addressing the workers condemned genocide of Muslims and demanded immediate reply to Indian aggressive policies to liberate Kashmir.

Jamaat-e-Islami organised countrywide protest rallies to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The protest demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other cities were led by JI central leadership. Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans condemning Indian decision to revoke article 370 and urging government to go to any extent against this hostile move, a large number of people from all walks of life participated in the rallies.

Protesters call upon world powers to help Kashmiris

JI Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azim led the rally in front of Lahore Press Club.

Addressing the participants, he demanded the government announce formation of expat Kashmir government in AJK and include all Kashmiri leadership into it. Pakistan, he said, should consult Huryat leadership on the matter and then approach the world community for the recognition of the proposed Kashmir government. He said the government should now handover the matter of Kashmir to the Kashmiri leadership as the nation and people of held region had no more faith on Pakistani ruling class. The rulers, he regretted, always sold the Kashmir cause against their petty interests. He said Kashmir had no more a disputed territory but it turned into a war region. Hence, he said, it was the duty of the UN to extend every possible support to the people of the held region. It was a time that every peaceful nation come forward to extend it support the people of Kashmir against Indian barbarism. He advised the government to take practical steps to stop India from fulfilling its nefarious design on Kashmir as the time had gone for making hollow slogans and calling sessions of UN, OIC and other shuttle diplomacy. He said JI central leadership would meet in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action. JI chief Sirajul Haq will preside over the meeting.

Demonstrations were also held by other organizations including National Ulema Council, students group of Dar-e-Arqam schools, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Traders Organizations of Lahore, at Egerton Road, Lahore Press Club and Ferozepur Road.

Meanwhile, JI vice ameer Dr Farid Paracha in a statement termed Indian move to scrap the Article370 a global crime and constitutional terrorism. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should seek apology from the nation over suggesting a solution to Kashmir issue by dividing the region into three parts and pinning hopes on Indian premier Modi and US President Donald Trump for the solution of the issue. He said Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir was the part of international conspiracy. He said India had created a war like situation by revoking the special autonomy to the occupied region and it was high time that Islamabad convey a strong message to New Delhi. History will never forgive if Pakistan left people of Kashmir alone at this moment of grief and deep shock.