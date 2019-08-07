Share:

LAHORE - Gosha-e-Gayan organised a sitting at Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday. Dr Tariq Shareefzada highlighted various aspects of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s life and Kashmir. He quoted the Quaid: “You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of Islamic democracy, Islamic social justice and the equality of manhood in your own native soil.”

He said that Pakistan has a longstanding commitment to the Kashmir freedom movement, which was initiated by father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as he referred to Kashmir as “jugular vein” of Pakistan. Dr Shareefzada said, “I invite you all to be part of the campaign of Gosha-e-Gayan and join this spiritual journey to know the meanings of Islam and humanity from the perspective of a Muslim.” On the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said Gosha-e-Gayan is meant to create awareness about human rights. “As Pakistanis when we talk about religious views of the Quaid-e-Azam we know that Jinnah believed Islam is not just a religion but a comprehensive way of life. According to Jinnah, Islam teaches us human rights more than any other religion. In Islam, more attention is paid to rights of people.

He said that “Corner of Wisdom” is all based on human rights, which are the most important part of Islam. Moreover, he said, in view of the current situation involving Kashmir, “We are arranging different segments to promote the Kashmiri culture and tell the world that the Pakistani nation stands united with people of Kashmir.

The Quaid-e-Azam said Kashmir is our lifeline and we will always support our brothers’ and sisters’ right to self-determination.” He said Kashmir and Pakistan share a national, historical, political, religious, cultural and emotional bond spanning centuries. People from different walks of life attended the session and appreciated thoughts of Dr Shareefzada about human rights in Kashmir.