Share:

SIALKOT - Local trader M Yameen and his two sons, Sajid and Majid, were injured seriously when the roof of their room collapsed during heavy rain in Rasulpura, Sambrial city here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, they were asleep in a room of their house when the roof suddenly caved in.

Rescue 1122 rescued them and shifted them to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.