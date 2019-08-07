Share:

KARACHI - Installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in 1,700 hospitals and water filtration plants in 4,000 government schools of Sindh province should be completed till June 2020, so that the people can be benefitted from these schemes in time. This was stated by the Minister for Public Health, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals development Sindh Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, while presiding a meeting of Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department, Govt of Sindh. He advised the officers that installation of water filtration plants and RO plants in rest of the schools and hospitals of the province would be completed in the next phase. It was informed in the meeting that the cost for installation of RO plants in 1700 hospitals, and water filtration plants in 4000 schools of the province will be Rs 2 billion. On this occasion Secretary Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Sindh Roshan Ali Sheikh briefed the participants about functioning, performance and schemes of his department. It was informed in the meeting that a scheme of construction of Oxidation ponds for the treatment of sewerage water at 196 outlets where sewerage water falls in irrigation channels would be completed till March 2020 at the cost of Rs 3.7 billion. Bijarani said that the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was emphasising on the accelerated efforts for the schemes of Public Health and Rural development so that people of Sindh could be benefitted from these schemes.