LAHORE (PR) Gaining significant ground in his efforts towards creating awareness of learning and cognitive disabilities among young children through technological innovations, Dr Suleman Shahid has been awarded a grant by the Mitsubishi Corporation. Dr Shahid is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Director of the Computer Human Interaction and Social Experience Lab (CHISEL) at Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE). Dr. Shahid has done extensive research in assistive technologies (mobile apps and VR/AR systems) to enhance the quality of life of persons with disabilities (e.g. Autism, Dyslexia, visual impairment) and the elderly, educational technologies for children (child-computer interaction), and affective computing.