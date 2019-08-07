Share:

Lahore - Public Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin took a swipe at India for changing the status of Kashmir. In a statement Tuesday, the minister said Kashmir is a disputed territory even though India has taken a bigotry stance on Kashmir. He said India can’t usurp independence of Kashmiri people. Millions of innocent citizens have sacrificed their lives for independence and we will not let their sacrifices go waste. He said Kashmiris would decide their own fate, not Modi’s government. “Indian government has taken an inhumane step by abolishing Article 370. The one-sided decision by Indian government is unconstitutional and illegal”. The minister said this decision would also have a drastic effect on Pak-India relationship too. He said this barbaric step taken by Indian government has further ignited the desire for independence movement among Kashmiris. “Pakistan will use all options against this illegal act and will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris”, said Chaudhry Zaheeruddin.