Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the Indian government led by Narendra Modi has further complicated the Kashmir issue.

Addressing joint session of the parliament on Wednesday, he said that Narendra Modi’s action was being criticized from inside his country, adding that New Delhi wanted to hide Kashmir dispute from the international community.

The foreign minister went on to say that former Indian minister Chidambaram said that the history will tell that the Indian prime minister’s decision was wrong.

Qureshi said Modi’s move to end special status of Occupied Kashmir has targeted India’s federal structure, adding that the world powers should play its role instead of staying silent