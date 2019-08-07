Share:

Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his request for bail extension in the LNG case.

Ismail had approached the IHC for pre-arrest bail. His plea was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The PML-N leader was taken into custody from outside the Islamabad High Court.

Last month the IHC had granted interim bail to the former finance minister in the LNG case against bonds worth Rs500,000.

On July 18 the accountability watchdog had carried out a raid at the residence of Ismail, but the PML-N leader was not at his residence. The NAB chairperson had signed the arrest warrant of Ismail.

On the same day, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been arrested from the Toll Plaza in LNG reference.