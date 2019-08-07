Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved reduction of Rs0.9 per unit in electricity tariff for all the power distribution companies on account of fuel price adjustment for June 2019.

Rejecting the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) recommendation for increase the power by Rs0.0669 per unit, NEPRA has reduced the rate by Rs0.9 per unit.

The decision of decrease was made by the regulator in a public hearing on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the distribution companies (DISCOs). The CPPA had sought the permission for increasing of 0.0669 per unit from power consumers and pleaded that it had charged reference fuel price of Rs5.1130 per unit from consumers in June, while the cost was Rs5.180 per unit.

The regulator noted said that as in June the cost of fuel was a little low while the power consumers were charged with high rates. This reduction would be adjusted in the electricity bills of August 2019. It would cumulative impact of Rs1.1 billion. The adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers as well as K-Electric consumers.

In its petition, the CCPA informed that a total of 13,157.15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated in June at total cost of Rs72.31 billion. Net electricity delivered to power distribution companies was 12,818.61 GWh, whereas transmission losses came in at 307.59 GWH or Rs0.1214/unit.

It is worth mentioning that during the month under review, highest 29.19pc (or 3,840GWh) electricity was generated from hydel sources, followed by re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) based power of 3,613.71 GWh (or 27.47 percent) at a cost of Rs10.201 per unit.

Around 1,880.77 GWh of electricity was generated from natural gas at a cost of Rs6.1945/unit. Share of coal-fired power generation contributed 2,037.45 GWh, accounting for 15.49pc of total generation at a cost of Rs6.0921 per unit.

Nuclear electricity share was 4.09pc (or 538.43GWh) at a cost of Rs1.1147 per unit. The CPPA purchased 694.84 GWh of electricity from residual fuel oil (RFO)-based power plants at a cost of Rs14.287 per unit. RFO-based electricity share was 5.28pc.

From wind, 393.14 GWh (or 2.99 percent) electricity was generated. However, in June no electricity was generated from High Speed Diesel. In June, 48.79GWh of electricity was imported from Iran for Rs11.5709 per unit.

From solar sources, 63.92 GWh power was generated, from bagasse 34.55GWh was generated at a cost of Rs6.2089 per unit.