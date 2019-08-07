Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency Tuesday expressed its ignorance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over whereabouts of Faisal Tariq missing son of Mian Tariq arrested in leaked video case of judge Arshad Malik. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing in the petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq and directed the FIA to take measures for recovery of the missing person. The IHC bench issued these directions after FIA officials informed the court that they had no information about Faisal Tariq. Then, the court directed the petitioner Rida Tariq to record her statement before the FIA and deferred hearing till August 9 in this matter.

The petition was moved by Rida Tariq seeking recovery of her brother Faisal Tariq missing son of Mian Tariq, a prime accused in judge Arshad Malik’s leaked video scam. In her petition, Rida made DG FIA, Director FIA Lahore, In-charge police station FIA Islamabad and In-charge police station Lahore as respondents. She stated that her brother was on the passage between Lahore to Islamabad when officials of FIA arrested him while her family members have no knowledge regarding his whereabouts. Petitioner added that she went to office of the respondents and requested for the production of petitioner’s brother but they told that they have not arrested her brother.

“The petitioner was uncertain about the whereabouts of her brother namely Faisal Tariq, whether he is alive or murdered by the said respondents in some fake police encounter,” said the petitioner. She added: “Now, the petitioner has come to know through reliable sources that petitioner’s brother is in the custody/ confinement of respondents and life of petitioner’s brother is at stake because they treating the petitioner’s brother mercilessly and torturing him and they confined him at their torture cell.”

Therefore, she prayed to the court that her brother may be recovered from the illegal and unlawful custody of the respondents and he may be produced before this court and set him at liberty for the sake of justice.