LAHORE (PR) OPPO premiered two innovative technologies at the Chinajoy gaming expo in Shanghai on August 2, showcasing a technology called “Game Color Plus” to deliver ultra-realistic augmented imaging and a novel “Dual Wi-Fi technology” that boosts network speed. The two technologies are set to optimize users’ gaming experiences by boosting the quality of gaming images, connection speed and seamless switching between networks. OPPO unveils “Game Color Plus”, an ultra-realistic augmented imaging technology, in partnership with Qualcomm “Game Color Plus”, result of technical collaboration by OPPO and Qualcomm, delivers an improved display effect for mobile phone games.