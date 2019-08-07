Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that Pakistan can approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the recent move of India on Kashmir.

While talking to a private news channel, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan would never tolerate the unilateral decision taken by India on Kashmir.

He said that if war was imposed on Pakistan, a befitting response would be given to India. We are also approaching United Nations Security Council over issue, he added.