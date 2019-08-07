Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced it has decided not to renew contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur , bowling coach Azhar Mahmood , batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, was unanimous in its recommendations for a revamp of the coaching setup. The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who approved the changes.

As part of the recruitment process, the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high-level applications from interested candidates, a press release stated.

"I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations," Mani said.

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur , Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors.

“The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats.”