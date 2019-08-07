Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan’s Parliament will send across a strong message through its joint session that the country stands with Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she said the ongoing two-day special parliamentary session on the situation in Occupied Kashmir and India’s move to revoke Article 370 should give a united stance of Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said the opposition should not do politics on the issue, and it should voice with the government in condemnation of the recent Indian acts.

Firdous Ashiq said PM Imran Khan is contacting various world leaders on the developments in India on Kashmir. She said Pakistan will forcefully present the case of Kashmir at every relevant international forum.

The Special Assistant said the Indian government’s move of revoking Article 370 is disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir issue. She said the United Nations should seek answer from India for this act to ensure protection of its resolutions on the issue.

Later, she visited the house of Hurayait leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mashal Malik house and said PM and government and every Pakistani stand with Yasin Malik’s family in this difficult time. She said the incumbant governor will continue political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiried at every forum. She said no country of this region is supporting this act of Indian government. She salutes the all martyrs of Kashmir.

Mashal Malik thanked to PM and whole nation for raising voice for Kashimiries and detained leaders. She said Kashmir issue should be taken up in United Nation’s Security Council without wasting time.