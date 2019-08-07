Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned his British counterpart Boris Johnson and informed about the Indian move to end the special status of occupied Kashmir.

According to the details, world leaders are in touch with PM Imran on the current situation in occupied Kashmir. PM Imran in a telephonic

conversation informed British PM Boris with the abrogation of the Article 370 where both leaders agreed that the issue needs to be resolved through dialogues.

Prime Minister congratulated Boris Johnson for taking over as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and reaffirmed his commitment to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

On August 5, amid escalating tension in occupied Kashmir following deployment of tens of thousands of additional troops, the Indian government ended special status of the valley while scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.

In a malicious attempt to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir, the Indian president has signed a four-point amendment decree in this regard.

According to details, the announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian

parliament. Shah said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories – Kashmir, which will have a

legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature." He also told that the valley would be re-organized geographically.”

The revocation of the articles has allowed other non-Muslim Indian citizens to buy land in the valley while a separate legislative assembly

will be established there for its own laws.