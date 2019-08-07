Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the just and legal right of Kashmiris in his parliamentary address.

In a series of tweets, SAPM said the PM Imran exposed the real extremist face of India before the world.

She said: “The Prime Minister apprised to the world that Kashmir is the core conflict and without its resolution sustainable peace in the region will remain elusive.”

Firdous said persecuted Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistani parliament today. “Opposition will play a responsible role and will not use the joint sitting of parliament for politics,” she hoped.

“Kashmir is our common and national cause and parliamentary resolution will characterize the desires of Pakistani people and reflect the aspirations of Kashmiris,” special assistant concluded.