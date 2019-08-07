Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and discussed the latest developments in occupied Kashmir.

According to Saudi News Agency SPA both the leaders discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.

The phone call between the two leaders comes after the Indian government abolished Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Modi-led government rushed through a presidential decree on Monday to abolish Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature. The move followed days of uncertainty in the region that began on Friday when New Delhi ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave "immediately".

The announcement sparked chaotic scenes in the Indian parliament, with opposition politicians shouting protests, and the Congress describing the decision as a "catastrophic step".