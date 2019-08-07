Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Corps Commanders on Tuesday fully supported government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir and affirmed that the Army was prepared to go to any extent to fulfil their obligations to the Kashmiri people.

The country’s military leadership said that the Army is prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil their obligations to the Kashmiri people.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on the single point agenda of situation regarding Kashmir.

“[The] forum fully supported government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir. Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; efforts which have now been revoked by India itself,” said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate after the conference.

The Army Chief affirmed that Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. “Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard,” the military wing of the Army quoted the COAS as having told the forum.

On Monday, India revoked special status of occupied Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 of the constitution which gave special autonomy to the Muslim-majority Himalayan region. The step would mean revocation of a bar on property purchases by people from outside the state. By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Such plans have in the past provoked warnings of a backlash in Kashmir. Following the revocation of Article 370, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert. Director General of ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a series of tweets from his official account after the conclusion of the Corps Commanders meeting said that Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.