When people are complaining about government taxes, we must not forget about the private mafia. Yes, from a lower private company to higher private companies, almost everyone is involved in this mafia of increasing prices even higher. For example, if the government increase the price of goods by Rs 5, the private mafia will double their rates of goods.

Private mafias are not registering themselves and selling at much higher prices. People think that it’s the government who is selling things at higher prices, but it’s actually this private mafia. This needs to be stop.

SYED AALI WAQAR,

Karachi.